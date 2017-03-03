SBS Filipino

Calls for a national day to remember domestic violence victims

Published 3 March 2017 at 2:36pm, updated 3 March 2017 at 3:28pm
By Abbie O’Brien
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Former Australian of the Year, David Morrison, is calling for a national day to remember victims of domestic violence. Speaking at a national summit on family violence, the former chief of army highlighted a need to to bring a national focus to the issue. It comes amid growing calls for a national framework to be setup to tackle domestic violence.

  Image: National Family Violence Summit, Canberra (SBS) 

