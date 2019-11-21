Calls for an extended parental leave for 'miracle babies'

On World Prematurity Day, they are asking the government to rethink and review the current parental leave legislation to recognize the additional support needed by parents of pre-term babies.
Pre-term babies need weeks or even months of specialized care. Parents also need support while caring for their child in NICU Source: Getty Images/Morten Falch Sortland
Published 21 November 2019 at 5:15pm, updated 22 November 2019 at 1:11pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
In Australia, around 48,000 babies need the help of Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) or Special care Nursery (SCN). Caring for a premature baby is not an easy task as experienced by Kylie Pussell , mother to three miracle babies, CEO and co-founder of Miracle Babies Foundation.
Published 21 November 2019 at 5:15pm, updated 22 November 2019 at 1:11pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Share