Calls for Australia to adopt "Nordic Model" on prostitution

Published 30 May 2016 at 2:31pm
By Sabrina Woodward
Source: SBS

There are calls for Australia to adopt a European approach to prostitution which aims to legalise the selling of sex, while criminalising the act of paying for sex.

France has become the latest country to adopt the approach, which has been called the 'Nordic Model.' As this report shows, some Australian sex workers say it shouldn't be introduced here.