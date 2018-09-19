SBS Filipino

Calls for better staff-to-resident ratios as the government's aged care inquiry faces questions

SBS Filipino

calls for nurse to patient ratio in the aged care sector

: NSW Nurses and Midwives Association secretary Brett Holmes Source: SBS Filipino

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 September 2018 at 5:21pm, updated 19 September 2018 at 5:24pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The peak body for nurses and midwives in Australia is calling on the government to make staff-to-resident ratios law, in aged care facilities. They say the government can't afford to wait until the conclusion of the royal commission into the aged care sector.

Published 19 September 2018 at 5:21pm, updated 19 September 2018 at 5:24pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom