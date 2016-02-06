Calls for Controversial 'Neo-Masculinist' to be Refused Entry to Australia

Daryush Valizadeh is reportedly planning to host meetings of what he says are like-minded men around the world this month (Feb 6) -- including in several Australian capital cities.
Published 6 February 2016 at 12:26pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pm
By Alyshia Gates, Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
There are calls for a controversial American author and advocate to be refused entry into Australia over his apparent belief that rape should be legalised. Image: A Twitter post attributed to an account apparently managed by Daryush Valizadeh.
