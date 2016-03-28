SBS Filipino

Calls for Increased Support Services for Abusive Same-Sex Relationships Victims

Published 29 March 2016 at 9:41am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:42pm
By Greg Dyett, Annalyn Violata
A person whose life has been marred by family violence is calling for more support services for people caught up in abusive same-sex relationships. Image: Victorian Aids Councils behaviour change program (SBS)

New figures on family violence show more people are reporting abuse, and advocates say those from sexual minorities are especially vulnerable.

 

 





