Calls for more clarity, planning for disability carers

NDIS support almost half a million Australians

The NDIS is expected to support almost half a million Australians Source: AAP

Published 6 December 2017 at 3:58pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
The National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) is redefining the way support services are provided to Australians with a disability. While the NDIS is designed to streamline assistance, experts say it's vital that carers plan for the future.

