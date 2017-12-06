Calls for more clarity, planning for disability carers

The NDIS is expected to support almost half a million Australians Source: AAP
Published 6 December 2017 at 3:58pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) is redefining the way support services are provided to Australians with a disability. While the NDIS is designed to streamline assistance, experts say it's vital that carers plan for the future.
Published 6 December 2017 at 3:58pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share