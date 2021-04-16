Calls for more urgency on COVID-19 vaccinations

Highlights Many are pushing to further speed up COVID-19 vaccination rollout in Australia.

The government is considering establishing mass vaccination hubs in the next phase of their vaccination program.

For many doctors, GP clinics are still the most ideal place for vaccination against COVID-19.

There are many who want the federal government to show more urgency with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.











Among them is Victoria's Acting Premier, James Merlino, who says time is of the absolute essence and Victoria is willing to do whatever is required to support the Commonwealth.





"We're open to the idea of mass vaccination hubs. We want to work cooperatively with the federal government. We are willing and able to do more to deliver the Commonwealth's vaccination program and we want to do that as quickly as possible."





