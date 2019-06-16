Calls for strong government action as drug deaths spike

Pregabalin Source: SBS
Published 17 June 2019 at 8:18am, updated 17 June 2019 at 8:20am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Leading independent drug research, policy and education organisation the Penington Institute is calling for state and federal government action to help reduce the number of overdose deaths resulting from the misuse of pregabalin. It comes amid skyrocketing use of the drug.
Published 17 June 2019 at 8:18am, updated 17 June 2019 at 8:20am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share