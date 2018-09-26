Calls for transparency over sacking of ABC MD Michelle Guthrie

Michelle Guthrie has been sacked effective immediately because it was "not in the best interests" of the broadcaster for her to stay in the job. Source: AAP
Published 26 September 2018 at 4:12pm, updated 26 September 2018 at 5:30pm
By Darren Mara
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Michelle Guthrie is considering legal action after being sensationally dumped as ABC managing director, halfway through her five-year term. The ABC board maintains it was "not in the best interests" of the broadcaster for Ms Guthrie to remain in the top job
