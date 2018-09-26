SBS Filipino

Calls for transparency over sacking of ABC MD Michelle Guthrie

Michelle Guthrie seen on a television screen showing ABC News24 at the ABC Ultimo Offices in Sydney

Michelle Guthrie has been sacked effective immediately because it was "not in the best interests" of the broadcaster for her to stay in the job. Source: AAP

Published 26 September 2018 at 4:12pm, updated 26 September 2018 at 5:30pm
By Darren Mara
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Michelle Guthrie is considering legal action after being sensationally dumped as ABC managing director, halfway through her five-year term. The ABC board maintains it was "not in the best interests" of the broadcaster for Ms Guthrie to remain in the top job

