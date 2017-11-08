Calls for wider genetic testing for life threatening disorders

The late Lily, the 18 month old daughter of Kirsty and Aaron McConnell who died of Spinal Muscular Atrophy or S-M-A in March this year. Source: Supplied
Published 8 November 2017 at 3:03pm, updated 8 November 2017 at 3:09pm
By Sacha Payne
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
There are calls for wider genetic testing to be offered for prospective parents and pregnant women. New research shows one in 20 people carry a gene for one of three life-threatening disorders that are not commonly screened.
