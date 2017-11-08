SBS Filipino

Calls for wider genetic testing for life threatening disorders

The late Lily, the 18 month old daughter of Kirsty and Aaron McConnell who died of Spinal Muscular Atrophy or S-M-A in March this year.

The late Lily, the 18 month old daughter of Kirsty and Aaron McConnell who died of Spinal Muscular Atrophy or S-M-A in March this year.

Published 8 November 2017 at 3:03pm, updated 8 November 2017 at 3:09pm
By Sacha Payne
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
There are calls for wider genetic testing to be offered for prospective parents and pregnant women. New research shows one in 20 people carry a gene for one of three life-threatening disorders that are not commonly screened.

