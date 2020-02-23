Campaign teaches school students how to deal with cyber-bullying and racism

The group that developed the program says the expansion comes at a critical time.
The 'Click Against Hate' campaign aims to give strategies for coping with cyber-hate. Source: Getty Images
Published 23 February 2020 at 11:42am, updated 24 February 2020 at 9:50am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Cristina Lazo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A program being used in Victorian schools to help students deal with religious, racial and cultural intolerance will be expanded to schools right across Australia.
Published 23 February 2020 at 11:42am, updated 24 February 2020 at 9:50am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Cristina Lazo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share