Campaign to reduce diabetes-related amputations

Patients with type-2 diabetes aren't always aware of amputation risks Source: AAP file
Published 27 October 2017 at 2:28pm, updated 27 October 2017 at 2:33pm
By Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Leading experts in diabetes have launched a campaign aimed at raising awareness about the potentially nasty complications of the disease. Australians are being asked to be aware and seek prompt treatment to avoid diabetes-related amputations.
Published 27 October 2017 at 2:28pm, updated 27 October 2017 at 2:33pm
By Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share