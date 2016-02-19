Campaign trail to May 2016 Elections

Published 19 February 2016 at 4:41pm, updated 20 February 2016 at 7:29am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
While candidates for May 2016 elections are busy wooing voter support, survey shows that former President Ferdinand Marcos son Senator Bong Bong Marcos has made a big leap in the polls. We ask political analyst from De La Salle University Dr Arthur Contreras the reason behind his popularity despite his political rivals linking him to Martial Law Image: Ferdinand 'Bong-Bong' Marcos Jr. (ROLEX DELA PENA/AFP/Getty Images)
