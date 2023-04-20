Can 40-something international students still get a shot at permanent residency?

JUSTIN 1.jpg

40-year-old International Student Justin Go

In this episode of ‘Trabaho, Visa, atbp.,’ a 40-year-old shares his new beginning as an international student in Australia and how he plans to beat the time going to Permanent Residency.

Key Points
  • Justin Go, an international student who is 40 years old, will be commencing his studies in the Certificate in Commercial Cookery program.
  • After completing his 2-year course, he intends to apply for a graduate visa and hopes that it will pave the way for the Subclass 190 visa.
  • Registered Migration Agent Em Tanag has stated that there is no age restriction for studying in Australia. However, it should be taken into consideration if the ultimate goal is to become a permanent resident.
'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
‘Risky ito pero positibo ako’: May oportunidad pa ba sa 40-anyos na international student para makakuha ng Permanent Residency sa Australia? image

May oportunidad pa ba sa 40-anyos na international student para makakuha ng Permanent Residency sa Australia?

SBS Filipino

20/04/202308:29
In an interview with SBS Filipino, international student Justin Go shared his experience of applying for a student visa at the age of 40.

Justin acknowledges that the situation of applicants can vary and depend on the Immigration Officer, but he emphasizes the importance of researching, consulting, and having confidence in one's abilities.

He's also set to bring his wife and child as student dependents and hopes to reside in Australia.
JUSTIN 3.jpg
International Student Justin Go and his wife
According to Registered Migration Agent Em Tanag, while there is no age limit for obtaining a student visa, it is a significant consideration if one plans to apply for Permanent Residency in Australia.
Em Tanage sbs.jpg
Bridges Immigration Law Solutions Registered Migration Agent Em Tanag
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the 
Department of Home Affairs 
or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.
Trabaho, Visa, atbp

