Can 40-something international students still get a shot at permanent residency?

Key Points Justin Go, an international student who is 40 years old, will be commencing his studies in the Certificate in Commercial Cookery program.

After completing his 2-year course, he intends to apply for a graduate visa and hopes that it will pave the way for the Subclass 190 visa.

Registered Migration Agent Em Tanag has stated that there is no age restriction for studying in Australia. However, it should be taken into consideration if the ultimate goal is to become a permanent resident.

'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.



PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST: May oportunidad pa ba sa 40-anyos na international student para makakuha ng Permanent Residency sa Australia?

In an interview with SBS Filipino, international student Justin Go shared his experience of applying for a student visa at the age of 40.





Justin acknowledges that the situation of applicants can vary and depend on the Immigration Officer, but he emphasizes the importance of researching, consulting, and having confidence in one's abilities.





He's also set to bring his wife and child as student dependents and hopes to reside in Australia.



International Student Justin Go and his wife According to Registered Migration Agent Em Tanag, while there is no age limit for obtaining a student visa, it is a significant consideration if one plans to apply for Permanent Residency in Australia.

