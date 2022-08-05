SBS Filipino

Applying for a student visa? Here's how to write your GTE statement

SBS Filipino

Writing your GTE personal statement

Writing your GTE personal statement Source: Pixabay

Published 5 August 2022 at 4:27pm, updated 25 August 2022 at 9:44am
By TJ Correa
Source: SBS

In this Trabaho, Visa, atbp. episode, a registered migration agent discusses what you need to include in your Genuine Temporary Entrant (GTE) statement.

Highlights
  • The Department of Home Affairs requires all applicants for a student visa to show they are coming to Australia temporarily to gain a quality education.
  • Applicants also needs to provide a personal statement in English addressing the GTE requirement.
  • The Department also recommends providing evidence for the information you provide in your written statement.

Listen to the interview
GTE REQUIREMENT image

How to write a personal statement for GTE or Genuine Temporary Entrant?

11:03
'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.

Are you applying for a student visa? Well, here are some tips on what you need to include in your Genuine Temporary Entrant (GTE) statement.

Registered migration expert P-J Bernardo says "it's a matter of presenting the applicant's arguments and its best to demonstrate it strongly."

P-J told SBS Filipino there is no standard number of pages for a statement, but four to six pages should be sufficient. He also suggests considering the following points:

1. Personal circumstances - the applicant's current situation. This should include personal information, educational background, hobbies and interests and employment status. The applicant should also provide his financial capacity to study in Australia, career plans and reasons for studying in the country.

2. Potential situation in Australia - this part will provide information about the applicant's knowledge of the proposed course that will be taken, their education provider and the state of intended residence, planned living arrangements and financial stability.

3. Value of the study - the applicant should present how their intended course will contribute to their professional growth. The course should be consistent with the applicant's current level of education and relevant to their future career. The applicant can also add how their studies will benefit their future employment.

4. Immigration History - the applicant should provide detailed information regarding their previous work or travel visas, visa applications, visa refusals and/or cancellations for Australia or any other country.
Registered Migration Agent PJ Bernardo
Registered Migration Agent PJ Bernardo Credit: Registered Migration Agent PJ Bernardo
PJ reiterates the information included in the personal statement should be genuine and supported by proper evidence.

Share

