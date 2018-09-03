SBS Filipino

Can a child consent to the practice of religious beliefs?

Two young girls in hijabs celebrating Australia Day on a Melbourne freeway

Two young girls in hijabs celebrating Australia Day on a Melbourne freeway Source: Getty Images AsiaPac

Published 3 September 2018 at 10:08am, updated 3 September 2018 at 1:59pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

A recent case brought against Victoria's Education Department by the political party, the Secular Party of Australia, asked whether a child can consent to practising religious beliefs. Though the case was dismissed, it highlights community concerns over duty of care, consent and religious tolerance.

