Can a child consent to the practice of religious beliefs?

Two young girls in hijabs celebrating Australia Day on a Melbourne freeway Source: Getty Images AsiaPac
Published 3 September 2018 at 10:08am, updated 3 September 2018 at 1:59pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A recent case brought against Victoria's Education Department by the political party, the Secular Party of Australia, asked whether a child can consent to practising religious beliefs. Though the case was dismissed, it highlights community concerns over duty of care, consent and religious tolerance.
Published 3 September 2018 at 10:08am, updated 3 September 2018 at 1:59pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share