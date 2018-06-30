SBS Filipino

Can her heritage make Australian singer-songwriter Cat Thompson global?

Cat Thompson

Cat Thompson

Published 30 June 2018 at 2:46pm
By Annalyn Violata
By Annalyn Violata
Can Australian singer-songwriter Cat Thompson roar her voice around the world?

What could be her edge to go global? Well, she's Australian-born half Filipino and half Northern Irish and grew up in Japan and she's proud of her roots. She can take advantage of her heritage for her music to be heard in the Philippines, Asia, Europe and Australia.

And just recently, Cat Thompson has recently recorded with hit making LA producers including Khaled and his team who have produced songs for major international artists such as Arianna Grande and Jay Sean to name a few.

And aside from writing and singing her own songs, Cat Thompson also got the moves. So we'll watch out for her. But for now let's hear her musical journey.

Cat Thompson
Cat Thompson with her choreographer James Dean


Watch video below for Cat Thompson showing some dance moves with the help of choreographer James Deane.



