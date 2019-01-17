Can this website help Australians live longer?

All residents aged over 45 can take a free online life-check which the government says is a bid to get more people living over the age of 100.
People face the ocean as they stretch during a Tai Chi exercise session Source: AAP
Published 17 January 2019 at 1:40pm, updated 24 January 2019 at 5:17pm
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The federal government has launched a new website aimed at helping Australians make choices to live longer and healthier.
