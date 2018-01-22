SBS Filipino

Can Trump take the credit for the Dow's long bull run?

SBS Filipino

The NYSE headlines the Dow Jones industrial average above 26,000 for the first time (AAP)

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 January 2018 at 2:19pm, updated 22 January 2018 at 2:35pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The United States' main stock index, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, has hit numerous record highs recently, and is generally up 30 per cent from levels prior to US President Donald Trump's inauguration, a year ago. Image: The New York Stock Exchange headlines the Dow Jones industrial average above 26,000 for the first time (AAP)

Published 22 January 2018 at 2:19pm, updated 22 January 2018 at 2:35pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
But can he really take credit for it, as he's tried to do?

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul