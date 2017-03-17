Can we increase productivity by working less?

The party's leader, Richard Di Natale, is keen to question the long-held view that a good life can only come from work.
Published 18 March 2017 at 9:31am, updated 18 March 2017 at 9:33am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
The Greens are calling for a national discussion about shaking up the working week, with a proposal to shorten it to just four days. Image: Window cleaners abseil down a building in Perth (AAP)
