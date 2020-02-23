SBS Filipino

Can you last without your mobile phone for at least a day?

Some use their mobile phones as digital dependence

Some use their mobile phones as digital dependence

Published 24 February 2020 at 9:34am, updated 24 February 2020 at 9:41am
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

Many of us can not last even one day without using our mobile phones. According to an expert we spoke with, this is called "digital dependence." Listen to some of his advise on how to avoid this.

