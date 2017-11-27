SBS Filipino

Canada's women's rugby league team realising dreams at world cup

Maira Acevedo at training with Canada

Maira Acevedo at training with Canada Source: SBS

Published 27 November 2017 at 12:13pm
By John Baldock
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
For many players in Canada's Women's Rugby League team, just being at the World Cup is a dream come true.

And as this report, they've already made history by beating Papua New Guinea in their second match at the tournament.

