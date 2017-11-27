Canada's women's rugby league team realising dreams at world cup

And as this report, they've already made history by beating Papua New Guinea in their second match at the tournament.
Maira Acevedo at training with Canada Source: SBS
Published 27 November 2017 at 12:13pm
By John Baldock
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
For many players in Canada's Women's Rugby League team, just being at the World Cup is a dream come true.
Published 27 November 2017 at 12:13pm
By John Baldock
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share