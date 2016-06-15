Canadian beheading un-Islamic: NUCP

The National Ulama Conference of the Philippines declared as un-Islamic and inhuman the beheading by the Abu Sayyaf of a Canadian kidnap victim after failing to pay its ransom demand; Two more leaders from Mindanao have been chosen by President-elect Rodrigo R. Duterte to become part of his cabinet; At least 90 drug pushers and users in South Cotabato have voluntarily surrendered to police authorities; Forty-one police officers in Region 10 or Northern Mindanao were dismissed from service since last year after yielding positive of using illegal drugs in mandatory tests; Surigao del Norte triathlete Ingemar Pinoy Aquaman Macarine made another history in solo swimming after successfully crossing the seas between Cebu and Bohol provinces.



















