Canadian beheading un-Islamic: NUCP

site_197_Filipino_508798.JPG

Published 15 June 2016 at 11:21am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Mindanao news. Summary of latest news from the region by Allen Estabillo Image: Muslims pray inside a mosque to mark the start of Ramadan (MindaNews/Toto Lozano)

The National Ulama Conference of the Philippines declared as un-Islamic and inhuman the beheading by the Abu Sayyaf of a Canadian kidnap victim after failing to pay its ransom demand; Two more leaders from Mindanao have been chosen by President-elect Rodrigo R. Duterte to become part of his cabinet; At least 90 drug pushers and users in South Cotabato have voluntarily surrendered to police authorities; Forty-one police officers in Region 10 or Northern Mindanao were dismissed from service since last year after yielding positive of using illegal drugs in mandatory tests; Surigao del Norte triathlete Ingemar Pinoy Aquaman Macarine made another history in solo swimming after successfully crossing the seas between Cebu and Bohol provinces.

 





