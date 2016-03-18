SBS Filipino

Canberra caucus forms to fight spread of TB

site_197_Filipino_480607.JPG

Published 18 March 2016 at 12:26pm, updated 18 March 2016 at 3:39pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Politicians and aid groups have gathered in Canberra to discuss how to combat the spread of tuberculosis or T-B. T-B is a major killer in Indonesia and Papua New Guinea, and the recent infection of a Queensland woman has prompted fears it could spread through the Torres Strait Islands. Image: Health worker at a TB clinic in PNG (AAP)

