Highlights Vaccination for children 16 years old and under are currently being discussed

Year 12 students are in the priority list for Pfizer vaccine

Around 70% of ACT residents have been vaccinated with the first dose while 46% of residents are fully vaccinated

After a long period of time the ACT was put in lockdown on 12 August and was extended from 2 September to 17 September











