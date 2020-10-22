Canberra opens up to the 'new normal'

Amid the pandemic, majority of Canberrans voted in Saturday's poll, including electronically for the first time in a major Australian election.
Highlights
- There are Filipinos in Canberra who have expressed their appreciation to the Barr Government's response to the bushfires and the current situation, COVID-19 pandemic
- Filipino international students are hoping that the current leadership will continue ACT migration
- ACT has recorded a case of coronavirus for the first time in more than 100 days
Residents remain concerned as ACT opens its borders
