Canberra opens up to the 'new normal'

Canberra, Filipinos, ACT, new normal

Canberra has been COVID-free for the past four months. Source: Universal Images Group via Getty Images

After the Labor Party's election victory, Canberra residents are cautiously returning to their routine under the 'new normal'

 Amid the pandemic, majority of Canberrans voted in Saturday's poll, including electronically for the first time in a major Australian election.

  • There are Filipinos in Canberra who have expressed their appreciation to the Barr Government's response to the bushfires and the current situation, COVID-19 pandemic
  • Filipino international students are hoping that the current leadership will continue ACT migration
  •  ACT has recorded a case of coronavirus for the first time in more than 100 days
 

Residents remain concerned as ACT opens its borders

