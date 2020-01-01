SBS Filipino

Canberra set to be first city outside Europe to be powered entirely by renewable energy

SBS Filipino

Shane Rattenbury

‘No excuse not to get on and do the job’: ACT Climate Change Minister Shane Rattenbury. Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 January 2020 at 12:11pm
By Brett Mason
Presented by Cristina Lazo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

From Jan 1 2020, the Australian Capital Territory becomes the world's eighth major city - and the first outside Europe – to be fully powered by renewable energy.

Published 1 January 2020 at 12:11pm
By Brett Mason
Presented by Cristina Lazo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
While critics say Canberra remains reliant on the non-renewable national grid to keep the lights on, advocates argue the Territory's offsets are proof other states can cut their emissions too.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom