Canberra set to be first city outside Europe to be powered entirely by renewable energy

While critics say Canberra remains reliant on the non-renewable national grid to keep the lights on, advocates argue the Territory's offsets are proof other states can cut their emissions too.
‘No excuse not to get on and do the job’: ACT Climate Change Minister Shane Rattenbury. Source: SBS News
Published 1 January 2020 at 12:11pm
By Brett Mason
Presented by Cristina Lazo
Source: SBS
From Jan 1 2020, the Australian Capital Territory becomes the world's eighth major city - and the first outside Europe – to be fully powered by renewable energy.
