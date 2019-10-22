Canberra: the week in review 18 October

The Australian flag is seen above Parliament House Source: AAP
Published 22 October 2019 at 2:57pm, updated 22 October 2019 at 3:00pm
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It's been a busy week in politics with Australia's big four banks facing a new inquiry, debate continuing in Canberra over a response to slower global growth and more questions on climate policy.
Published 22 October 2019 at 2:57pm, updated 22 October 2019 at 3:00pm
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share