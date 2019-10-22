SBS Filipino

Canberra: the week in review 18 October

SBS Filipino

The Australian flag is seen above Parliament House

The Australian flag is seen above Parliament House Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 October 2019 at 2:57pm, updated 22 October 2019 at 3:00pm
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

It's been a busy week in politics with Australia's big four banks facing a new inquiry, debate continuing in Canberra over a response to slower global growth and more questions on climate policy.

Published 22 October 2019 at 2:57pm, updated 22 October 2019 at 3:00pm
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom