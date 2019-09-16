SBS Filipino

Cancer patients frequently not told of infertility risks

Some medications used for cancer chemotherapy can cause infertility

Some medications used for cancer chemotherapy can cause infertility Source: Getty Images

Published 16 September 2019 at 12:14pm, updated 16 September 2019 at 12:38pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages

One in 10 cancer patients will experience infertility as a result of their treatment, but experts say many are not being told. Advocates in the space are calling for discussions about fertility, and potential preservation options for cancer patients to become commonplace in the doctor's office.

