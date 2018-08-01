Car bomb kills at least 11 people in Lamitan City in Basilan

A Filipino soldier, five militiamen and four villagers were killed by the powerful bomb that exploded in a van the troops were inspecting Tuesday amid threats of bombings in a southern province, military officials said
Police inspect a vehicle at a military checkpoint where a bomb exploded in a van in Lamitan, Basilan province, southern Philippines Source: AAP Image/ AP Photo/Christine Garcia
By Allen Estabillo
At least 11 people, including a suspected suicide bomber, were killed after a car bomb exploded at an Army checkpoint in a village in Lamitan City, Basilan province on Tuesday morning.
