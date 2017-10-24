Cardinal Vidal, the peacemaker, to be honoured on his burial

Ricardo Cardinal Vidal to be honoured on his burial on Thursday; Police have started deployment of forces for All Soul's Day and Christmas; a psychiatrist recommends including og study about depression in school curriculum; Govt hopes advertising agency will remove tarpaulin in wild weather; Mactan Cebu International Airportr welcomes two new "direct flights" from China while Tourism Office launches first provincial tourism magazine
Published 24 October 2017 at 2:38pm, updated 24 October 2017 at 2:42pm
By Nick Melgar
Queensland News. Summary of latest news from the Visayan region by Nick Melgar Image: Cardinal Ricardo Vidal (Osservatore Romano/AFP/Getty Images)
