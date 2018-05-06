SBS Filipino

Carefully achieving things while keeping the mind focused

SBS Filipino

Mindfulness

Cristina Joy LoveJoy with all her guide books behind her Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 May 2018 at 2:18pm, updated 6 May 2018 at 2:25pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

How do we keep ourselves mindful of our decisions and acts toward others?

Published 6 May 2018 at 2:18pm, updated 6 May 2018 at 2:25pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Spiritual intuitive energy healer and empathy life coach Cristina Joy LoveJoy enlightens us about mindfulness and its benefits.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom