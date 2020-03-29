Caring for elderly amid coronavirus crisis

AFCS conducted a Family Prayer Vigil amid the coronavirus crisis to support the elderly and families. Source: AFCS Facebook page
Community prayer vigil via messenger. Source: AFCS Facebook page
Published 29 March 2020 at 12:30pm, updated 2 April 2020 at 11:45am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
To address fear and anxiety among elderly who are most vulnerable to the coronavirus disease, Australian Filipino Community Services attend to the needs of the elderly with the help of technology. Norminda Foteza tells us how they are enabling seniors in isolation to interact with others.
Published 29 March 2020 at 12:30pm, updated 2 April 2020 at 11:45am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share