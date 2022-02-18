Caring for some of our most vulnerable Australians in the middle of COVID-19 outbreak

Highlights The pandemic increased the challenges people with disabilities face across the country.

Disability support providers like JMJ in Katherine, are making a real difference to Indigenous communities, many of them in remote and regional locations.

Workers in high risk settings in NT will be required to have their booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by 11 March 2022.

Carers in Australia are experiencing a significant amount of stress due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but they often go above and beyond to ensure the safety of those they care for.





"I know that we can do more to further advance the health and rights of people with disabilities" says Maria Gumban, Founder of JMJ Diasability Services in Katherine, Norther Territory. 98 percent of their clients are from the Aboriginal communities.





The Filipina carer shares how they manage to continue supporting people in their community throughout this difficult time.





