Caring for some of our most vulnerable Australians in the middle of COVID-19 outbreak

JMJ Disability support services in Darwin

Source: Cristina Magbojos/ JMJ

Published 18 February 2022 at 5:11pm
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
The pandemic has been challenging for the disability sector as they work to ensure clients will get the services they’re legally entitled to, while mitigating risks of COVID exposure. Amid the hardships, most care workers continue the difficult and selfless work.

Highlights
  • The pandemic increased the challenges people with disabilities face across the country.
  • Disability support providers like JMJ in Katherine, are making a real difference to Indigenous communities, many of them in remote and regional locations.
  • Workers in high risk settings in NT will be required to have their booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by 11 March 2022.
Carers in Australia are experiencing a significant amount of stress due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but they often go above and beyond to ensure the safety of those they care for.

"I know that we can do more to further advance the health and rights of people with disabilities" says Maria Gumban, Founder of JMJ Diasability Services in Katherine, Norther Territory. 98 percent of their clients are from the Aboriginal communities.

The Filipina carer shares how they manage to continue supporting people in their community throughout this difficult time.

