SBS Filipino

Caring for Wildlife but Suffering Themselves

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_484633.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 April 2016 at 9:31am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By Luke Waters, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

There are fears emotional strain, physical demands and financial burdens are taking a significant toll on volunteers in the wildlife-care sector. Image: A kangaroo found in 2015 with an arrow in its neck (AAP)

Published 6 April 2016 at 9:31am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By Luke Waters, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Analysts suggest the traumatic nature of the work could even discourage others from volunteering in the future.

 

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January