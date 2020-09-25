Case for Change: Fathers want to be heard too

Highlights The health system is focused on the mother, the fathers needs have been neglected

Fathers experience post-natal depression too

Plus paternal: Case for Change aims to highlight what needs to be done to include fathers into the conversation

A study, Plus Paternal: A focus on fathers has found out that the health system needs to include the father's concerns and needs

















'one father went to me and said, when I saw my child, I didn't feel anything. I was supposed to be happy but I wasn't. men experience post-natal depression too' says Healthy Male's Simon von Saldern





