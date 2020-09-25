Case for Change: Fathers want to be heard too

'Men no longer sit in the waiting room, they want to be a part of the process too' says Healthy Male's Simon von Saldern Source: Getty Images/wera Rodsawang

Fathers in Australia wants to be included as their partners navigate their way through the health system during pregnancy and after birth

Highlights
  • The health system is focused on the mother, the fathers needs have been neglected
  • Fathers experience post-natal depression too
  • Plus paternal: Case for Change aims to highlight what needs to be done to include fathers into the conversation
A study, 
Plus Paternal: A focus on fathers
  has found out that the health system needs to include the  father's concerns and needs

 

 

'one father went to me and said, when I saw my child, I didn't feel anything. I was supposed to be happy but I wasn't. men experience post-natal depression too' says Healthy Male's Simon von Saldern

Fertility and postnatal issues: Men experience it, too

