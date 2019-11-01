Casualty toll in Mindanao quake continues to soar

The third strong earthquake this month killed several people Thursday, 31 October Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Romer S. Sarmiento
Published 1 November 2019 at 3:56pm, updated 2 November 2019 at 7:23am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Six were confirmed dead and around 400 people have been reported injured from the latest earthquake to hit Mindanao, while an estimated two thousand homes and more than two thousand families have been affected.
