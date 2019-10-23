Catering enterprise trains and employs migrant cooks

The not for profit business, Free to Feed, is launching a new catering branch to help address the nation's high unemployment rate amongst refugees.
Kitchen table filled with different mezze Source: Getty Images
Published 23 October 2019 at 11:54am, updated 23 October 2019 at 12:00pm
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Migrants, asylum seekers and refugees living in Australia are being given the opportunity to share their traditional dishes, while benefiting from employment.
