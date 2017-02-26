SBS Filipino

Catholic Archbishops blame abuse on failed leadership

A television screen photograph of the Australian Archbishops attending the Royal Commission in Sydney, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.

A television screen photograph of the Australian Archbishops attending the Royal Commission in Sydney, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.

Published 26 February 2017 at 12:31pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:19am
By Greg Dyett, Manny Tsigas
Available in other languages

Five of Australia's Catholic archbishops have all agreed a "catastrophic failure of leadership" contributed to ongoing abuse by clergy across the country.

The archbishops have fronted the Royal Commission into Child Sex Abuse-- with the public hearings expected to conclude tomorrow.

