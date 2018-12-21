SBS Filipino

Catriona Gray gives Christmas cheer to orphans

SBS Filipino

Catriona Gray

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray from the Philippines poses with teddy bears during a press conference in Manila Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Aaron Favila

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 December 2018 at 4:38pm, updated 21 December 2018 at 4:44pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray visits orphans in Manila to spread some Christmas cheer, she spent time with children at the Gentle Hands Orphanage before flying to New York.

Published 21 December 2018 at 4:38pm, updated 21 December 2018 at 4:44pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom