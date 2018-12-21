Catriona Gray gives Christmas cheer to orphans

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray from the Philippines poses with teddy bears during a press conference in Manila Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Aaron Favila
Published 21 December 2018 at 4:38pm, updated 21 December 2018 at 4:44pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray visits orphans in Manila to spread some Christmas cheer, she spent time with children at the Gentle Hands Orphanage before flying to New York.
