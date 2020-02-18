SBS Filipino

Cebu-based optometrist to be charged for spreading fake news about coronavirus

Published 18 February 2020 at 1:57pm, updated 18 February 2020 at 2:23pm
By Nick Melgar
Presented by Louie Tolentino
A Cebu-based optometrist is facing criminal charges after being found to be spreading fake news about coronavirus.

From the news submitted by Nick Melgar, including news about Filipinos who returned from Taiwan and later released to their own provinces, theoretical driving course required before being granted a driver's license, sample from Butuanon River which was tested positive for polio virus, and halfway house for Senior citizens.

