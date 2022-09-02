SBS Filipino

Cebu City considered a pilot area for easing the face mask rule

Philippines Resumes Face To Face Learning After Two Years Of Covid-Related School Closures

Cebu City Government has given establishments discretionary power in relation to the use of face masks; however, the use of face masks remains mandatory in high-risk areas such as hospitals and health facilities. Credit: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Published 2 September 2022 at 12:39pm
By Shirley Escalante
The Department of the Interior and Local Government is set to recommend at next week’s coming Inter-Agency Task Force o IATF meeting to consider Cebu City Local Government’s easing of the face mask rule

DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos is set to recommend to the IATF Cebu City as pilot area for scrapping face masks in open and outdoor areas
  • Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has clarified that he never issued any orders in relation to not wearing face masks
  • Face masks continue to be mandatory in high-risk areas such as health facilities and hospitals
  • The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) will be closed to the public for up to three years for repairs and renovation.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and Office of Civil Defense say it is prepared to assist areas affected by Typhoon Henry particularly Cagayan and Batanes


