Cebu City considered a pilot area for easing the face mask rule

DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos is set to recommend to the IATF Cebu City as pilot area for scrapping face masks in open and outdoor areas Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has clarified that he never issued any orders in relation to not wearing face masks

Face masks continue to be mandatory in high-risk areas such as health facilities and hospitals

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) will be closed to the public for up to three years for repairs and renovation.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and Office of Civil Defense say it is prepared to assist areas affected by Typhoon Henry particularly Cagayan and Batanes





