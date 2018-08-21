SBS Filipino

Cebu City police continue "internal cleansing"

SBS Filipino

A police headquarter

Source: Nick Melgar

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 August 2018 at 2:56pm, updated 21 August 2018 at 3:10pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news in the Visayan region by Nick Melgar Image: A Cebu City police headquarter(Melgar)

Published 21 August 2018 at 2:56pm, updated 21 August 2018 at 3:10pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Cebu and Bohol among the top provinces in the 6th Regional Competitiveness Summit; Police continue "internal cleansing; Treasurer's office collects P4.2 billion from tax; Two waterbus services sail between Cebu and Oslob; and a Cebu councillor files an ordinance asking theatre operators to show three-minute video on water segregation and illegal drugs before movie showing.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom