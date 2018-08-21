Cebu City police continue "internal cleansing"

Cebu and Bohol among the top provinces in the 6th Regional Competitiveness Summit; Police continue "internal cleansing; Treasurer's office collects P4.2 billion from tax; Two waterbus services sail between Cebu and Oslob; and a Cebu councillor files an ordinance asking theatre operators to show three-minute video on water segregation and illegal drugs before movie showing.
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news in the Visayan region by Nick Melgar Image: A Cebu City police headquarter(Melgar)
