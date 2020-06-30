SBS Filipino

Cebu City residents now using QR-coded quarantine passes

SBS Filipino

QR coded uarantine pass in Cebu City

Cebu City Mayor Edgar Labella announced in a press conference, Friday, June 26, 2020, that a total of 178,000 quarantine passes will be provided to households Source: CEBU CITY PUBLIC INFORMATION OFFICE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 June 2020 at 12:37pm, updated 30 June 2020 at 12:39pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

New quarantine passes that were distributed to qualified residents in 80 barangays have unique features to avoid over-issuance and ensure limited movement of people.

Published 30 June 2020 at 12:37pm, updated 30 June 2020 at 12:39pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom