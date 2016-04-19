SBS Filipino

Cebu Declares State of Calamity

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_487459.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 April 2016 at 12:06pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By Nick Melgar, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest update from the region by Nick Melgar Image: a public market in Cebu (Nick Melgar)

Published 19 April 2016 at 12:06pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By Nick Melgar, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Prices of vegetables and other agricultural products are expected to increase in the coming weeks as the country experiences severe drought; Cebu City declares State of Calamity as a result of El Nino; Remaining calamity funds, expected to be used to repair artesian well; Department of Energy assures everyone of sufficient power supply for the coming May elections.

 







Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January