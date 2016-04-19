Cebu Declares State of Calamity

Prices of vegetables and other agricultural products are expected to increase in the coming weeks as the country experiences severe drought; Cebu City declares State of Calamity as a result of El Nino; Remaining calamity funds, expected to be used to repair artesian well; Department of Energy assures everyone of sufficient power supply for the coming May elections.
Published 19 April 2016 at 12:06pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By Nick Melgar, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest update from the region by Nick Melgar Image: a public market in Cebu (Nick Melgar)
