Cebu fire: P3-million worth destroyed ahead of Sinulog festival

Fire in Barangay Pasil, Cebu City Source: Juan Carlo de Vela/Courtesy of Manila Bulletin
Published 16 January 2018 at 4:06pm, updated 16 January 2018 at 4:36pm
By Nick Melgar
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Balitang Bisaya: About 300 houses were destroyed in another blaze in Cebu City, raised to general alarm (the highest fire alarm), few days ahead of the Sinulog festivities. Damage caused by the fire is estimated at P3 million. Other news relating to the celebration of the feast of Sinulog in Cebu.
