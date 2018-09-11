Cebu hit by rising prices of basic goods

Prices of basic goods have increased; Cebu Archbishop grieves over death of mayor; Cebu allocates fund for a dormitory; COMELEC urges off-site registration; Safer LPG canister available in the market; and Angkas organises tricycle forum to avoid accidents.
Published 11 September 2018 at 1:49pm, updated 11 September 2018 at 2:02pm
