Cebu hit by rising prices of basic goods

Cebu City hall

Source: Nick Melgar

Published 11 September 2018 at 1:49pm, updated 11 September 2018 at 2:02pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Balitang Bisayas: Summary of latest news from the Visayan region by Nick Melgar Image: Cebu City hall (Melgar)

Prices of basic goods have increased;  Cebu Archbishop grieves over death of  mayor; Cebu allocates fund for a dormitory; COMELEC urges off-site registration; Safer LPG canister available in the market; and Angkas organises tricycle forum to avoid accidents.

