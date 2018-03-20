SBS Filipino

Cebu hopes other countries follow US travel advisory on Cebu

Cebu City Hall

Source: Nick Melgar

Published 20 March 2018 at 2:34pm, updated 20 March 2018 at 2:36pm
By Nick Melgar
Balitang Bisayas: summary of latest news from the regipn by Nick Melgar Image: Cebu City Hall (Nick Melgar)

Authorities hope other country will follow the US Travel Advisory in lifting the ban to travel to central visayas;  Alegria, Cebu support commercialisation of new oil and gas digging; beach resort and establishments given 45 days to clean up;  Cebu Provincial Hospital ng Carcar  established an intensive care unit o ICU; Mandaue  to amend ordinance on helmet use

