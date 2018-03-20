Cebu hopes other countries follow US travel advisory on Cebu

Authorities hope other country will follow the US Travel Advisory in lifting the ban to travel to central visayas; Alegria, Cebu support commercialisation of new oil and gas digging; beach resort and establishments given 45 days to clean up; Cebu Provincial Hospital ng Carcar established an intensive care unit o ICU; Mandaue to amend ordinance on helmet use
Balitang Bisayas: summary of latest news from the regipn by Nick Melgar Image: Cebu City Hall (Nick Melgar)
