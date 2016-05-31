Cebu prepares for La Niña

Week long preparations for the opening of public schools have begun; Department of Education have begun preparations for buildings and facilities to ensure it is ready for the coming La Niña; and Russian writer, Leo Tolstoy's bust was given as a gift from Russia to Cebu as a promise of friendship and partnerships between Russia and Cebu.
Published 31 May 2016 at 12:41pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:55pm
By Nick Melgar, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news in the region by Nick Melgar
