Cebu prepares for La Niña

site_197_Filipino_500924.JPG

Published 31 May 2016 at 12:41pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:55pm
By Nick Melgar, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news in the region by Nick Melgar Image: effects of El Niño (Getty Images)

Week long preparations for the opening of public schools have begun; Department of Education have begun preparations for buildings and facilities to ensure it is ready for the coming La Niña; and Russian writer, Leo Tolstoy's bust was given as a gift from Russia to Cebu as a promise of friendship and partnerships between Russia and Cebu.







